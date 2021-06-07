Nebraska's Coffey finishes second at U.S. swim trials to qualify for Wave II

Nebraska's Audrey Coffey finished second in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle in the final Wave I event at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Coffey, a junior, finished her race in 16 minutes, 49.09 seconds to qualify for Wave II of the swim trials, which begin Saturday. The Naperville, Illinois, native finished seven seconds behind the winner, Kristin Cornish (16:42.63).

Coffey will join fellow Husker Autumn Haebig, who opened the trials with a win in the 100-meter backstroke in a school-record time of 1:01.23. Haebig's win allowed her to also advance in both the 200-meter and 400-meter freestyle events.

Abigail Knapton and Sara Troyer will represent Nebraska at the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials, which are set for Tuesday. Both Husker All-Americans will compete in the preliminary round of the 3-meter springboard.

Knapton will be back in action on Wednesday for the preliminary round of the platform competition.

