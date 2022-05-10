Nebraska's Baete tied for 43rd at Stanford golf regional

Kirsten Baete shot a 5-over 76 Tuesday in the second round of the NCAA Stanford Regional in Stanford, California.

Baete, competing individually in the 66-golfer field, is in a tie for 43rd, dropping five spots from Monday's first round when she was 4-over.

On Tuesday, the fifth-year senior from Beatrice had three birdies, including on the 503-yard 16th, the longest hole on the course. But she was over on six holes, including a triple-bogey on the par-3 No. 4.

USC's Amari Avery leads the field at 6-under, two shots ahead of teammate Brianna Navarrosa. The Trojans lead the team race at 12-under, four shots ahead of Stanford.

The third and final round begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

