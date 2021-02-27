 Skip to main content
Nebraska's Abi Knapton wins first Big Ten diving title in school history
  Updated
Abi Knapton

Abi Knapton is Nebraska's first-ever Big Ten diving champion.

 Nebraska Athletics

The most accomplished diver in Nebraska history continues to cement her status, claiming the school's first-ever Big Ten diving title Friday.

Abi Knapton scored 343.55 points in the event, held at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center in West Lafayette, Indiana. It was the second-best platform total of her career.

Knapton, an Omaha Marian product, won the second Big Ten title in as many days for the Huskers after Autumn Haebig took first in the 200-yard freestyle in at the conference championships in Minneapolis.

Knapton, a three-time first-team All-American, and Haebig paired to mark the first time Nebraska had two conference swimming and diving champions in the same meet since 2001.

