Nebraska's Abi Knapton picks up second Big Ten diving title in two days

Abi Knapton became Nebraska's first two-time diving champion since 1993 after claiming her second title in as many days at the Big Ten diving championships in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Knapton won the 1-meter event Saturday with a 339.15. Knapton captured the platform crown Friday.

The fifth-year senior and Omaha Marian graduate is the first Husker diver to win two conference diving titles in the same meet since 1993 when Jennifer Harnley (1-meter) and Cheryl Kartye (3-meter) combined for two titles.

Nebraska junior Sara Troyer finished third in the 1-meter diving.

Knapton is a three-time first-team All-American and has qualified for all three diving events for the NCAAs.

Ohio State won the team competition on Saturday, finishing with 1,584 points to Michigan's 1,326.5. Nebraska was seventh with 542.5.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0