Nebraska's 1-2 finish in men's, women's jumping events highlight first day of Larry Wieczorek Invitational

The Nebraska men and women each had 1-2 finishes in jumping events Friday during the first day of the Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa, the Husker track team's first road competition of the season.

Nebraska's Michael Hoffer had a winning effort of 6 feet, 10¾ inches in the men's high jump, and teammate Lincoln Phillips was right behind at 6-6¾.

The Huskers claimed the top two spots in the women's long jump, Lishanna Ilves leaping 20-9 and Darby Thomas 20-2¼.

The NU men added a win from Kevin Shubert in the shot put (63-2¾), Bennet Vinkin took second in the long jump (23-10¾), freshman Tyler Drew was third in the 200 meter race (22.53 seconds), and Jason Marchese third in the 600 (1:23.22).

Madi Scholl cleared 5-7 in the high jump for the Nebraska women, good for second place. NU's Emma Algarin placed third in the 200 premier race.

The event concludes Saturday.

