Nebraska women's golfer Kate Smith wins program's first Mary Fossum award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mary Fossum Award, which honors the Big Ten golfer with the lowest stroke average, has been distributed 13 times.

Husker golfers have had eight cracks at it since joining the league in 2012, but the award has never came to Lincoln. Well, until Monday.

Nebraska senior Kate Smith is this year's Mary Fossum recipient, the league announced. Smith had a 72.18 average over 17 rounds during the 2019-20 season. She has now set the single-season record for stroke average for the program three straight seasons.

Smith also captured first-team Big Ten honors, marking just the second time a Husker has accomplished the feat.

The Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, native was on track to earn an NCAA Regional bid as an individual in 2020, but the pandemic halted abruptly ended the season.

She plans to take advantage of an NCAA ruling that grants seniors an extra year of eligibility to return to Nebraska in 2020-21.

In addition, Smith also won a Big Ten sportsmanship award.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0