Nebraska women's golf team hires Sutherland as associate head coach

The Nebraska women's golf program announced the hiring of Jeanne Sutherland as associate head coach, the Huskers announced Thursday.

Sutherland comes to Lincoln after spending the past 10 seasons as head coach at SMU. She also spent 15 years at Texas A&M.

She'll coach alongside Lisa Johnson.

"It is an honor to join the University of Nebraska women's golf program alongside Coach Lisa Johnson," Sutherland said in a statement. "I returned to the Midwest to be near my family. To have the opportunity to continue to coach and do what I love is incredible."

In 2016-17, Sutherland led SMU to its fifth consecutive NCAA Regional berth after producing a runner-up finish at the American Athletic Conference Championship. She also guided the Mustangs to the highest ranking in program history at No. 20 nationally.

