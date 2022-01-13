Nebraska volleyball player Kalynn Meyer plans to also compete for Husker track team

Kalynn Meyer was one of the best high school athletes in state history at Superior.

She could have gone NCAA Division I in three sports — volleyball, basketball or track — before choosing to play volleyball for Nebraska.

Now in her second year at NU, Meyer is set to compete in a second sport for the Huskers by joining the track team, according to track coach Gary Pepin.

She won’t be ready when the Huskers open the season this weekend with a home meet, but Pepin thinks Meyer will compete during both the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Last season, Meyer wasn’t able to try track because the volleyball season was moved to the spring due to COVID-19. Meyer is on scholarship with the volleyball team.

In high school, she was one of the best in the nation at the discus. Her throw of 176 feet, 8 inches is the all-class state meet record and ranks No. 2 on the all-time chart. Her senior track season was canceled due to COVID-19.