Nebraska volleyball player Kalynn Meyer plans to also compete for Husker track team

Kalynn Meyer was one of the best high school athletes in state history at Superior.
She could have gone NCAA Division I in three sports — volleyball, basketball or track — before choosing to play volleyball for Nebraska.
Now in her second year at NU, Meyer is set to compete in a second sport for the Huskers by joining the track team, according to track coach Gary Pepin.
She won’t be ready when the Huskers open the season this weekend with a home meet, but Pepin thinks Meyer will compete during both the indoor and outdoor seasons.
Last season, Meyer wasn’t able to try track because the volleyball season was moved to the spring due to COVID-19. Meyer is on scholarship with the volleyball team.
In high school, she was one of the best in the nation at the discus. Her throw of 176 feet, 8 inches is the all-class state meet record and ranks No. 2 on the all-time chart. Her senior track season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Meyer will likely be going back and forth between training for track and volleyball this spring. Nebraska’s spring volleyball season ends a few weeks before the Big Ten outdoor track meet. Meyer will be preparing to have a bigger role on the volleyball team after appearing in six matches this season.
“Our feelings are that she has a chance to be in the Olympics someday in track and field,” Pepin said. “She’s a marvelous talent. But (volleyball coach) John Cook and I have talked, and she’s got to follow the path of what she is going to be happy with, and wants to do.”
During the indoor season, Meyer would compete in the shot put. During the outdoor season, she would do discus.
“She could have (placed) in the Big Ten meet last year in the discus just walking out on the track and throwing,” Pepin said. “She’s that good. And a wonderful girl.”
Meyer’s dad, Andy, and older sisters Alex and Leah were each on the Husker track team.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.