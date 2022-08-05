 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska track throws guru St. Clair elevated to interim head coach

  • Updated
Nebraska track and field assistant coach Justin St. Clair has been elevated to the program's interim head coach for the 2022-23 season.

Husker athletic director Trev Alberts announced the move Friday, one day after longtime coach Gary Pepin retired after 42 seasons at NU.

St. Clair is considered as one of the best track coaches in the country, and his impact at Nebraska since joining the staff in 2021 has been immediate. St. Clair coaches the throwers, and he led two Huskers to the podium at the NCAA Outdoor Championships earlier this summer.

“The opportunity to represent the University of Nebraska and continue building the legacy created by Coach Pepin is a tremendous honor,” St. Clair said in a statement. “I am extremely thankful in Trev Alberts’ belief in me to continue building the success of the Nebraska track and field program moving forward."

St. Clair built his status among the nation's elite coaches during a 10-year run at North Dakota State, where he was voted the Midwest Region assistant coach of the year nine times.

