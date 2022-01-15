Nebraska track team has a transfer who could win a national championship

“I think I was the top collegiate performer in the men’s hammer throw at the Olympic trials, which is a pretty cool title to have,” Talley said.

This is Talley’s sixth season as a college athlete, and he’s using the extra season of eligibility due to COVID-19.

During his first season at North Dakota State he redshirted. He was still relatively new to the sport and had never done two of the throwing events -- indoor tracks weight throw and the hammer throw outdoors.

Talley’s event coach at North Dakota State, Justin St. Clair, became an assistant coach at Nebraska last summer. Talley put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, and then St. Clair recruited him.

But just as important to Talley as his coach was finding something productive to do with the time he’d have to be in school. His undergraduate degree is in civil engineering, and at Nebraska, he should be able to get a master’s degree in engineering management by next fall. He may also try to do professional track after that.

Talley is from West Fargo, North Dakota, and he hadn’t even heard of the hammer throw before college.