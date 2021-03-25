 Skip to main content
Nebraska track and field team going outdoors after nearly two-year gap
After nearly two years without outdoor events, the Nebraska track and field team returns to outside competition Friday and Saturday at the Indiana Big Ten Invitational No. 1 in Bloomington, Indiana.

The event is the first outside competition for Nebraska's team since the 2020 season was canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up first for the Huskers will be Tyler Loontjer in the men's pole vault following the women's pole vault at 7:30 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Maddie Harris leads off a contingent of 13 Nebraska throwers in the women's hammer throw at 10 a.m. Harris will also compete in javelin.

Joey Daniels and Luke Siedhoff will compete in the men's 110-meter hurdles at 11:40.

Among the Nebraska throwers will be Burger Lambrechts, the Big Ten indoor shot put champion who finished fifth at the NCAA Indoor Championships. He was a second-team all-American at the 2019 NCAA outdoor meet in the event, as was Siedhoff in the hurdles.

Nebraska track and field logo 2014
