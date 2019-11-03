Nebraska's George Kusche finished runner-up at the Big Ten Cross Country Championships Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.
Kusche finished with with a time of 23 minutes, 57.8 seconds. The Huskers finished sixth as a team with 172 points as Kusche earned first-team All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive season.
he second-place finish is the best individual finish by a Nebraska runner in the men's race in the Big Ten Championships, and is the first runner-up finish since Cleophas Boor's in 1997 when Nebraska was part of the Big 12 Conference.
"I am pretty happy with the result," Kusche said in a new release. "Second is not spectacular, but it is an improvement. I am excited to compete at regionals and nationals."
Mary Frehof added a 34th-place finish and Ryan Martins and Wyatt McGuire came in 39th and 46th, respectively.
On the women's side, Erika Freyhof was the top Husker to cross the finish line, taking 23rd and leading Nebraska to a 10th-place finish with 283 points.
Freyhof's finish is the best in the women's race performed by a Husker since Anna Peer finished 14th in 2014. Elsa Forsberg tooked 32nd with a personal-best 21:11, and improvement over more than 30 seconds.
Lincoln North Star graduate Jeralyn Poe finished eighth for Michigan State, helping lead the Spartans to the women's team title. Poe finished in a time of 20:29.