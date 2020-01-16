Nebraska's Conner seeks to continue raising the bar after impressive freshman campaign

Nebraska's Mayson Conner is on a mission to raise the bar. Literally.
The defending indoor and outdoor Big Ten champion in the high jump has already collected some impressive hardware after his freshman campaign, but just like in his craft, he can always go higher.
“I definitely want to keep doing that,” Conner said. “There are definitely good jumpers, and I can't overlook anything just because of things I did my freshman year that it is automatically going to happen.
“I want to be first-team All-American. I wasn't able to do that in outdoor last year, but I think I could be in a good position this year.”
Besides his two Big Ten championships, Conner collected several honors last year: USTFCCCA All-America first team (indoor), USTFCCCA All-America second team (outdoor), All-Big Ten first team, and Big Ten indoor and outdoor freshman of the year. He also was a Nebraska Scholar-Athlete.
Conner jumped 7 feet, 3¾ inches to win both Big Ten titles, and is aiming for 7-5 as a sophomore.
"Overall this year I'd be really satisfied with 7-5 or 7-5½, " Conner said. "I took a really good jump at 7-5 at the outdoor Big Ten championships last year. I think that is in the bag for me this year."
As dominant as Conner was as a freshman, it was not until his junior season at York that he knew he could compete at the collegiate level the way he has.
The Dukes traveled to Central City, and Conner, a McCool Junction native, made the jump of a lifetime. Everything started to fall in place after that.
“My (personal record) was 6 feet, 9 inches from my previous year,” Conner said. “I jumped 7-1 that day and one of the jumpers (Grant Anderson) that was here two years ago messaged me on Twitter and he was just saying congrats and everything. All the coaches here were excited about that. I got in contact with Dusty (Jonas) and I just came here for some unofficial visits, watched some practices and that is when I started to get a little more attention from other schools, too.”
Conner won three high school state championships in the high jump. At the state meet at Omaha Burke, Conner set a Class B meet record of 7-0¼.
“That is still one of my favorite meets to look back on is the state championships,” Conner said. “There is not really anything quite like that when you are in high school. I went to New Balance Nationals in New York as a senior in high school and it still wasn't quite like the state championships at Burke.
“Competing in those kind of environments I think helped set me up for success when it comes to competing at the Big Tens. They are a little bit different, but they are pretty similar, too.”
Conner and the Huskers begin the indoor season at the Devaney Center at noon Friday at the Graduate Classic.