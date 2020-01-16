Nebraska's Conner seeks to continue raising the bar after impressive freshman campaign

The Dukes traveled to Central City, and Conner, a McCool Junction native, made the jump of a lifetime. Everything started to fall in place after that.

“My (personal record) was 6 feet, 9 inches from my previous year,” Conner said. “I jumped 7-1 that day and one of the jumpers (Grant Anderson) that was here two years ago messaged me on Twitter and he was just saying congrats and everything. All the coaches here were excited about that. I got in contact with Dusty (Jonas) and I just came here for some unofficial visits, watched some practices and that is when I started to get a little more attention from other schools, too.”

Conner won three high school state championships in the high jump. At the state meet at Omaha Burke, Conner set a Class B meet record of 7-0¼.

“That is still one of my favorite meets to look back on is the state championships,” Conner said. “There is not really anything quite like that when you are in high school. I went to New Balance Nationals in New York as a senior in high school and it still wasn't quite like the state championships at Burke.

“Competing in those kind of environments I think helped set me up for success when it comes to competing at the Big Tens. They are a little bit different, but they are pretty similar, too.”