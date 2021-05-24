Nebraska names new rifle coach

Former All-American and Team USA national team member Mindy Miles has been promoted to head rifle coach at Nebraska, athletic director Bill Moos announced Monday.

Miles takes over for Rachel Martin, who led the Huskers for the past two seasons before stepping down to pursue an advanced degree at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Miles served as Martin's assistant both seasons.

"I want to thank Athletic Director Bill Moos and (Deputy AD) John Jentz for their full confidence and support,” Miles said in a statement. "I remember competing at the Nebraska Rifle Range as a student-athlete at TCU and would hear stories about the historic football team, the exceptional resources the department was able to provide their student-athletes and the academic accolades."

A Weatherford, Texas, native, Miles was a three-time first-team All-American and a four-time conference champion at TCU. She represented Team USA at the 2014 and 2018 world championships before retiring from competitive shooting in 2020.

