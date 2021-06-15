Nebraska names new cross country coach

It didn't take long for Nebraska to find its next cross country coach, and it didn't have to look far.

On Tuesday, the NU Athletic Department announced the hiring of Matt Wackerly, who currently serves as the Huskers' on-campus recruiting coordinator. He'll also coach the distance and middle distance runners for Gary Pepin's track program.

Over the last five years, Wackerly has led all recruiting efforts and played a role in signing one of the best men's recruiting classes in Nebraska history in 2018 and 2020.

Wackerly replaces David Harris, who announced his retirement last week. Harris had been coaching NU's cross country team and serving as a track assistant since 2012.

"I have a great deal of respect for my predecessors Dave Harris and Jay Dirksen and am excited to build on the legacy those two have created," Wackerly said in a prepared statement. "I am also extremely grateful to head coach Gary Pepin for this opportunity. He is an absolute legend in this sport, one of the best and most respected coaches in the history of collegiate track and field."