Nebraska names new cross country coach, and it's a familiar face

It didn't take long for Nebraska to find its next cross country coach, and it didn't have to look far.
On Tuesday, the NU Athletic Department announced the hiring of Matt Wackerly, who currently serves as the Huskers' on-campus recruiting coordinator. He'll also coach the distance and middle distance runners for Gary Pepin's track program.
Over the last five years, Wackerly has led all recruiting efforts and played a role in signing one of the best men's recruiting classes in Nebraska history in 2018 and 2020.
Wackerly replaces David Harris, who announced his retirement last week. Harris had been coaching NU's cross country team and serving as a track assistant since 2012.
"I have a great deal of respect for my predecessors Dave Harris and Jay Dirksen and am excited to build on the legacy those two have created," Wackerly said in a prepared statement. "I am also extremely grateful to head coach Gary Pepin for this opportunity. He is an absolute legend in this sport, one of the best and most respected coaches in the history of collegiate track and field."
Before arriving at Nebraska in 2016, Wackerly had success running his own program at Division II Ohio Wesleyan. He coached eight All-Americans and two DII all-time top-10 performers, in addition to the first men's and women's NCAA qualifying teams at Ohio Wesleyan in 25 years. Wackerly coached his athletes to 29 school records and 12 conference records in cross county and distance track events.
Wackerly, who was a three-time national cross country qualifier and three-time conference champion while at Ashland University, also was an assistant coach at Stonehill College in Massachusetts.
"Matt has had a very successful background in coaching distance runners at previous colleges he's been at," Pepin said in a statement. "He has been one of the best recruiting coordinators we've ever had. He's got a lot of passion and a lot of energy and a strong background in distance coaching. I've really enjoyed working with him, and I just know he'll do a terrific job replacing Dave."
Wackerly is a native of Lexington, Ohio. His wife, Angela Palmer-Wackerly, is a professor of communications at Nebraska.
