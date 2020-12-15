Nebraska men's golf unveils scenic spring schedule

The Nebraska men's golf team on Tuesday revealed a spring schedule rich with strong talent and impressive courses.

First up is the Big Red Alumni Invite on Jan. 30 at TPC Sawgress in Jacksonville, Florida, in preparation for the Big Ten Match Play Championship the following weekend at Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast, Florida.

From there, Nebraska will compete in events in California and Texas before returning to Lincoln to host the Git-R-Done Husker Invitational at Firethorn Golf Club on April 17-18.

"We are excited about the schedule and we will be ready to get back out on the course this spring," Nebraska head coach Mark Hankins said. "Our schedule is pretty complete for a one-semester schedule with a good mix of match play and stroke play, East Coast and West Coast, all to prepare us for our Big Ten Championships and NCAA Regionals."

The Big Ten Championships are set for April 30-May 2 in Carmel, Indiana. The NCAA Regionals are slated for May 17-19 (site undetermined) and the NCAA Championships are pegged for May 28-June 2 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Huskers' 2021 regular season schedule:

Jan. 30: Big Red Alumni Invite (Jacksonville, Florida)