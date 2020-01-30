Nebraska men's indoor track team preparing for chance to win another Big Ten championship

“I think we got a shot, but we got to be healthy and we got to be better than what we are now,” Pepin said. “If we had it today I’d say we’re maybe a third- or fourth-place team.”

Nebraska hosts the Adidas Classic on Saturday. Then the biggest home meet of the season is next week when Nebraska has the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Something interesting to watch this week will be Cameron Jurgens competing for the Nebraska track team for the first time in the shot put. The Husker football player from Beatrice had a throw of 63 feet, 3 inches, in high school that ranks seventh in state history.

Pepin says it’s good when the track team can use football players when they don’t have conflicts with spring football practice.

“That’s what the really good programs across the country are doing,” Pepin said. “They got a lot of football players on their team, particularly in the sprints and jumps and occasionally in the throws. And that’s one of things that we haven’t had. So that’s really hurt us because if you get a guy like that you don’t have to pay anything for him so now you can take that scholarship and get a guy in another event. And you may not have him all the time, but they’re there for the big meets that are important.”