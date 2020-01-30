Nebraska men's indoor track team preparing for chance to win another Big Ten championship

The Nebraska men’s indoor track team was the only team among all Husker athletics to win a Big Ten championship during the last academic year.
And so far during the current academic calendar, no Nebraska team has claimed a conference title.
Once again, the men’s track team will be one of Nebraska's best hopes for a Big Ten title. And it’s been that way a lot of times since Nebraska made the move from the Big 12 to the Big Ten in 2011. Nebraska has won the Big Ten indoor track championship three times, and the outdoor meet twice.
The Huskers are now three weeks into the indoor season, and they have begun to build for another run at the conference championship. The Big Ten meet is Feb. 28-29 in Geneva, Ohio.
The men’s team returned athletes from last season that helped score 62 of Nebraska's 93 points in last season's conference meet, led by high jumper Mayson Conner from McCool Junction, hurdler Luke Siedhoff from Crete and distance runner George Kusche from South Africa.
Nebraska coach Gary Pepin says you don’t really know how good of a team you have until later in the season, when the athletes rest before meets instead of just training hard all of the time. The Huskers will need to improve from what they’ve shown in the first two weeks of the season, but Pepin projects that the Huskers can again contend for a conference title.
“I think we got a shot, but we got to be healthy and we got to be better than what we are now,” Pepin said. “If we had it today I’d say we’re maybe a third- or fourth-place team.”
Nebraska hosts the Adidas Classic on Saturday. Then the biggest home meet of the season is next week when Nebraska has the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational.
Something interesting to watch this week will be Cameron Jurgens competing for the Nebraska track team for the first time in the shot put. The Husker football player from Beatrice had a throw of 63 feet, 3 inches, in high school that ranks seventh in state history.
Pepin says it’s good when the track team can use football players when they don’t have conflicts with spring football practice.
“That’s what the really good programs across the country are doing,” Pepin said. “They got a lot of football players on their team, particularly in the sprints and jumps and occasionally in the throws. And that’s one of things that we haven’t had. So that’s really hurt us because if you get a guy like that you don’t have to pay anything for him so now you can take that scholarship and get a guy in another event. And you may not have him all the time, but they’re there for the big meets that are important.”
Kusche, the distance runner who ran a school record 3 minutes, 59.6 seconds in the mile last season, is going to a meet in Seattle this weekend where many of the top distance runners in the country will compete. That's so Kusche can try and run fast enough to qualify for the NCAA Championships.
Pepin doesn’t like that the team isn't all together, but more teams are doing that now. So why is Pepin allowing Kusche to go to a meet on his own?
“Because that’s what everybody else is doing, and if you don’t, you don’t have a best opportunity to get a great time,” Pepin said. “If you’re a distance runner you’re not going to qualify for the national meet by yourself. Nobody does that."
A strength for the Huskers could be in the shot put and weight throw with Burger Lambrechts Jr., Alencar Pereira and James Joycey. But Pepin says the Big Ten is the top conference in the throwing events.
“It’s out of sight. Absolutely out of sight,” Pepin said. “Like right now Alencar, who is our best in the weight throw, is eighth in the conference. So that’s how difficult it is.”
