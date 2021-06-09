Nebraska hurdlers Siedhoff, Daniels earn second-team All-America honors at NCAAs

Nebraska hurdler Luke Siedhoff wrapped up his track and field career with second-team All-America honors at the NCAA outdoor championships Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon.

Siedhoff finished 10th in qualifying in the men's 110-meter hurdles. The Crete graduate was clocked at 13.73 seconds, just barely missing the finals. Iowa's Jamal Britt (:13.61) grabbed the final spot.

Husker teammate and Princeton transfer Joseph Daniels also earned second-team All-America honors by finishing 11th in the 110s (:13.75). Lincoln High graduate and NU freshman Darius Luff (:14.52) was 22nd.

Junior Mikey Hoffer, who catapulted his way in the the NCAA championships with a strong showing at the regional meet, finished in 20th place in the men's long jump. His best leap was 23 feet, 10¾ inches.

Hoffer will compete in the high jump at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Dais Malebana, a Husker junior, did not finish his heat race in the men's 1,500.

The NCAA championships will continue Thursday. Maddie Harris (javelin), Mirta Kulisic (javelin) and Judi Jones (3,000 steeplechase) will compete for NU.

