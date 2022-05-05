Nebraska hires Jeanne Sutherland as women's golf coach

The Nebraska women's golf program has a new head coach at the helm.

The Huskers announced the hiring of Jeanne Sutherland on Thursday. Sutherland served as NU's associate head coach during the 2021-22 season.

She takes over Lisa Johnson, who stepped down after three seasons. Johnson's husband John, who was previously an athletic administrator at NU, was recently hired as athletic director at Portland State.

Sutherland has a wealth of coaching experience. She spent 10 seasons at SMU, and prior to that, she led Texas A&M women's golf program for 15 years. Sutherland led 18 teams to NCAA regional appearances, and has coached five individual conference champions.

Sutherland was conference coach of the year four times while at Texas A&M, three times by the Big 12 and once named by the Southwest Athletic Conference.

"It is truly an honor to be named the head coach at Nebraska," Sutherland said in a statement. "I have spent the past season building relationships with our players, which should help us continue the success that Coach Lisa Johnson built in recent years. I want to thank Coach Johnson for giving me the opportunity to serve as her assistant and continue to do what I love most."

