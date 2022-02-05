Nebraska freshman from Sweden already No. 2 all-time in shot put

New Nebraska track assistant coach Justin St. Clair and his group of throwers continue to produce some of the best results in program history.

The latest star is Axelina Johansson, a freshman from Sweden who on Saturday moved up to No. 2 all-time in the women’s shot put.

Her throw of 59 feet, 9¾ inches during the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center won the event. It also ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 3 nationally this season.

Nine Husker men’s and women’s throwers have already had top-10 all-time marks this season. Taylor Latimer, a transfer from Kansas State, previously set the school record in the weight throw and is No. 9 in the shot put.

In the women’s shot put on Saturday, Nebraska had three of the top seven finishers, with Johansson winning, Kalynn Meyer finishing fifth and Latimer seventh.

From the men’s team, Alex Talley set the school record in the weight throw earlier this season and is No. 5 in the shot put.

Nebraska’s Burger Lambrechts leads the Big Ten in the shot put (65-9½).

Johansson jumped to celebrate after her best throw came on her sixth and final one. That was her all-time best, and not just during college.

Johansson is a 21-year-old freshman. After finishing high school in Sweden, she took one year off and worked at a tennis club and did club track.

She was planning to attend North Dakota State, where St. Clair was previously coaching. But after he took a job at Nebraska last summer as Nebraska’s throws coach and associate head coach, St. Clair then recruited Johansson to Nebraska.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go,’” Johansson said. “And that’s way better, too, because Nebraska is a bigger school and better facilities. Everything is just better, so I’m really happy that I got the offer from here.”

Johansson had never been to Nebraska before she arrived in August. She’s studying graphic design.

“It’s very different from what I’m used to,” said Johansson of college track. “Back at home, track and field is an individual sport. And here it’s the total opposite. You’re a team. But I kind of like it. I like the people here. Everyone is so kind.”

During her first meet at Nebraska, Johansson threw 56-6½ and was No. 4 all-time at Nebraska.

After that, she got sick with COVID-19 and had to miss about one week of practice.

On Saturday, she threw 58-4 on her first throw. That would have been enough to win and put her No. 2 all-time, but then she threw 17 inches farther on her last throw.

“I was a little frustrated, so in the last one I was like, ‘I’m going to smack it and use all of the energy that the audience gave me by their applause,’” Johansson said. “It was a really fun competition.”

Just a few minutes after the competition ended, Johansson grabbed her phone and called her mom in Sweden, where it was about 10 p.m.

“They watched the livestream, but they don’t say how far it is so they have no idea what it was,” Johansson said. “So when I told her I threw (59-9¾), she was like, ‘Ah, congratulations.’ She was really happy for me.”

Johanssen credited her big improvement to some recent changes that include not going down as low with her legs.

“We’ve made a few changes in my technique this week that have made big changes in how I throw,” said Johansson, who specializes in the shot put even during the outdoor season.

Johansson didn’t meet the qualifying mark for the Olympics last summer, but previously represented Sweden at the World under-20 championships and European championships.

Also on Saturday, Jenna Rogers won the high jump and moved into the Big Ten lead with a jump of 6-0.

In the men’s mile, Nebraska’s Dais Malebana, a senior from South Africa, won the event and moved into No. 9 in school history in the event with a time of 4:03.8

Nebraska’s Mayson Connor won the high jump with a season-best jump of 7-3, which is No. 5 in the nation this season. Darius Luff finished second in the 60-meter hurdles.

