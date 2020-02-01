Nebraska football center Cameron Jurgens has success in first college track meet

“There were quite a few guys who came out, so that was exciting,” Jurgens said. “I just enjoy having the guys come out and cheering me on. It’s a fun thing for them to do, and fun for me to compete with my teammates watching me.”

In high school, Jurgens was one of the best ever in the state in the shot put and discus. As a freshman, he won the Class B state championship in the discus, and the next three years he won the all-class gold medal in both the shot and discus.

But then Jurgens joined the Nebraska football team in 2018. He played in one game in 2018, and was the starting center in 2019. Jurgens hadn’t done any track since high school before going to his first practice about two weeks ago.

“I just want to get back into it, and help out the team. It’s something I enjoy doing,” Jurgens said.

Jurgens got permission from head football coach Scott Frost and assistant coach Greg Austin before going to track practice.

Jurgens is adjusting to the 16-pound shot put in college, which is 4 pounds heavier than the implement in high school. It was a good first meet, he added.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m happy with it, that’s for sure,” he said.