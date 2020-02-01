Nebraska football center Cameron Jurgens has success in first college track meet

Burger Lambrechts and Cameron Jurgens — the starting center on the Nebraska football team — helped pump some excitement into an otherwise normal indoor track meet on Saturday.
A group of about 20 football players helped make it a rowdy scene in the corner of the Devaney Sports Center track near the shot put area, cheering on Jurgens and Lambrechts.
Jurgens was outstanding in high school track for Beatrice, but the second-year college student was competing in track and field for the first time in college at Saturday's Adidas Classic.
The event is the third meet of the year for the Huskers, and because Nebraska has its biggest home meet next weekend (Frank Sevigne Invitational), not all of Nebraska’s athletes were competing in their best events. Nebraska was the only team in the four-team meet from one of the top conferences, joined by Illinois State, South Dakota and Kansas City.
But over at the shot put it felt like one of the biggest meets of the year. Lambrechts had a best throw of 64 feet, 8 inches, winning the event and moving from fifth to fourth in Nebraska’s all-time top 10.
Jurgens had a great debut, as well, throwing 56-2¾ to finish third. And with Kevin Shubert, a freshman from Millard North, finishing second, Nebraska had a 1-2-3 finish in the event.
Both Jurgens and Lambrechts loved having the football players watching. Jurgens waved his arms to get the crowd clapping before a few of his throws. Many of the Husker offensive linemen were there, along with quarterback Adrian Martinez. The football players also cheered loudly after Lambrecht’s big throw.
“There were quite a few guys who came out, so that was exciting,” Jurgens said. “I just enjoy having the guys come out and cheering me on. It’s a fun thing for them to do, and fun for me to compete with my teammates watching me.”
In high school, Jurgens was one of the best ever in the state in the shot put and discus. As a freshman, he won the Class B state championship in the discus, and the next three years he won the all-class gold medal in both the shot and discus.
But then Jurgens joined the Nebraska football team in 2018. He played in one game in 2018, and was the starting center in 2019. Jurgens hadn’t done any track since high school before going to his first practice about two weeks ago.
“I just want to get back into it, and help out the team. It’s something I enjoy doing,” Jurgens said.
Jurgens got permission from head football coach Scott Frost and assistant coach Greg Austin before going to track practice.
Jurgens is adjusting to the 16-pound shot put in college, which is 4 pounds heavier than the implement in high school. It was a good first meet, he added.
“I’m happy with it, that’s for sure,” he said.
Football will still be his top priority, and he’ll go back to that when spring practice begins. Jurgens said he’ll probably do outdoor track after spring football is over.
“I’m just going to do my best, and see how it goes,” Jurgens said. “I just enjoy throwing, so it’s fun to be out here.”
Last year, football players Carlos Davis and Khalil Davis were on the track team. So this season Nebraska assistant track coach Scott Cappos asked Jurgens if he wanted to try.
“(Jurgens) is friends with a few of the guys on the team so I just asked him at lunch one day if he wanted to come out and throw and he said, ‘Sure, I’ll give it a try,’” Cappos said. “And it kind of started from there."
The roster limit for men’s teams at the Big Ten meet is 32 athletes, but if Jurgens can improve 1 or 2 feet in the shot put he may be able to make Nebraska’s roster for the meet.
Nebraska also had the champion in the women’s shot put. Kristian Insingo moved up to No. 7 in program history with a throw of 53-6¼.
The Huskers won both team titles and combined to win 16 events.
Briefly
Nebraska sophomore George Kusche improved his school-record time in the mile at a meet in Seattle on Saturday. He ran a time of 3:57.93 at the Washington Invitational and now owns the mile record on any size of track at Nebraska.
Kusche was the top collegiate finisher in the event, finishing third. He was edged out by professional athletes Evan Jager (3:56.50) and Sean McGorty (3:57.19) from the Bowerman Track Club in the race.
Last season Kusche became the first Husker in school history to run a sub-4:00 mile on a standard 200-meter track with a time of 3:59.61.
