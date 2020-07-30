You have permission to edit this article.
Nebraska adds former Arkansas golfer Sisson
Nebraska adds former Arkansas golfer Sisson

Former Arkansas golfer Jeremy Sisson on Thursday signed a national letter of intent to join the Huskers.

"I felt like this was the best fit for my future in education and golf, and I really connected well with (NU head coach Mark) Hankins," Sisson said.

Sisson redshirted as a freshman last season with Arkansas. He will have four years of eligibility remaining in Lincoln.

A native of Skaneateles, New York, Sisson placed 17th at the 2018 New York State Men's Amateur Championship.

