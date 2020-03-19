'My heart dropped': Nebraska athlete shares what it was like to be at site of canceled NCAA championship

She made it. Kristina Insingo was there, at the national championship meet for the college indoor track season.
And then, just like that, she and the three other athletes from the Nebraska track team were frantically packing and headed home. They were back in Lincoln before the meet had even been scheduled to begin.
There are thousands of stories of how the new coronavirus has altered the lives of college athletes. But for hundreds of track athletes, they felt the weight of the moment more than others. They were on the front line of college sports at the site of where the national championship was about to take place. If the timeline had been just a few days later, the meet may have gone on, and some of those athletes would forever be known as a national champion, or All-American.
The stories of the athletes who lost something so important to them is also inspiring, with the athletes able to feel heartbreak but also understand that there are matters of more importance than athletics.
Insingo has one of those stories. The senior just kept getting a little better each year at Nebraska. Then this year it all came together. Her season-best throw of 55 feet in the shot put ranks No. 4 all-time indoors at Nebraska. And for the first time in her career she qualified for a national meet. The top 16 marks of the season get in. She was No. 16.
“This year, it’s just been the best season of my life,” she said.
Insingo was a captain this season — a huge honor for her and possibly one of the reasons she did so well this season — and the only Nebraska woman to qualify for nationals. There she was joined by Alencar Pereira, Burger Lambrechts and George Kusche from the men's team.
The group traveled to the meet in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on March 11. The practice day was the next day, and the meet scheduled for March 13-14.
The athletes headed to the track Thursday morning for practice. There was a lot of buzz about all the things that were changing in the world — pro sports leagues were shutting down, and colleges were switching to online instruction — but the coaches and their families kept telling the athletes not to worry, and to stay focused on the meet.
Insingo had an easy workout that day, using the time to get familiar with the shot put ring. It had already been announced that spectators would not be allowed to attend the meet. There weren’t a lot of people there at the time. Insingo looked around the track and thought about how that’s how it would look during the competition now, too.
“At one point a girl from Wisconsin, a fellow thrower, said, ‘Hey, have you heard?’” Insingo said. “And I said, ‘Heard what?’ She said that the Big Ten pulled us out. And my heart dropped. Their athletic director had called their coach and told them to go home. I was like, ‘Oh, God, please not us.’ But we’re Big Ten, obviously, so we were probably going to get canceled as well. Everything went numb from that point on.”
Insingo said it happened so fast that she didn’t know how to react.
“You work so hard to get at this point just for it to go away in the snap of a finger,” she said.
The team went back to its hotel, and waited to see what would happen next. That’s when the news came that the meet had been canceled. Back in Lincoln the athletic department staff was able to find a flight for the team to get back to Lincoln that evening. They had 10 minutes to pack.
“So whoosh, we’re leaving again after we just got here,” Insingo said.
Her family and boyfriend were planning to come watch her, so she had been updating them throughout the day. She had to tell them they wouldn’t be allowed to attend.
Her dad was a thrower in college, and had been her coach.
“It was kind of disappointing to tell my dad that, especially, because this is his thing, and seeing me get to this level was his dream,’” Insingo said. “But he’s reassured me that nothing changes this, and he’s still very proud of where I ended up, and how I’ve been able to handle all of this.”
The team was back in Lincoln at 11 that night. Then they were left to process everything that had happened.
“It's nobody’s fault, and nobody is going to take away the accomplishments that everybody had made to get to that meet,” Insingo said. “It’s disappointing, of course, but there is nothing you can really do about it. Everyone is still really proud, and nothing can take away that I got there. That we all got there.”
The outdoor season also has been canceled. The seniors in spring sports will probably be able to maintain their eligibility for next season, but there are still too many unknowns for Insingo to make a decision if she'll stay for one more season. She’s scheduled to graduate in about two months, but wouldn’t be able to compete officially until the outdoor track season begins next March.
“At that point it would be my sixth year of school, and I don’t need that many credits,” Insingo said. “And for this next year the graduate (school) programs are closed for applying. Everything is up in the air right now. I don’t know.”
Insingo has decided to stay in Lincoln for now. She’s a fine arts major, and she still needs to work on art projects to finish her degree. She’s from Floral Park, New York, and that state is a hot spot for the virus, so she feels better being here.
She’s been to Memorial Stadium this week, where all of the athletes go for meals and for help with academics. It’s different there now.
“Campus is definitely quiet,” she said. “I live across the street from the dorms, and I’m watching kids leave in March with everything, cleaning out their rooms and checking out. It’s really scary in a way to see everything change that quickly.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.