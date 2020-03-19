'My heart dropped': Nebraska athlete shares what it was like to be at site of canceled NCAA championship

Insingo said it happened so fast that she didn’t know how to react.

“You work so hard to get at this point just for it to go away in the snap of a finger,” she said.

The team went back to its hotel, and waited to see what would happen next. That’s when the news came that the meet had been canceled. Back in Lincoln the athletic department staff was able to find a flight for the team to get back to Lincoln that evening. They had 10 minutes to pack.

“So whoosh, we’re leaving again after we just got here,” Insingo said.

Her family and boyfriend were planning to come watch her, so she had been updating them throughout the day. She had to tell them they wouldn’t be allowed to attend.

Her dad was a thrower in college, and had been her coach.

“It was kind of disappointing to tell my dad that, especially, because this is his thing, and seeing me get to this level was his dream,’” Insingo said. “But he’s reassured me that nothing changes this, and he’s still very proud of where I ended up, and how I’ve been able to handle all of this.”

The team was back in Lincoln at 11 that night. Then they were left to process everything that had happened.