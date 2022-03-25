Meyer takes fourth in women's discus as Huskers open outdoor track season in Arizona

The Nebraska track and field team kicked off the outdoor season Friday in Tempe, Arizona, at the ASU Invitational.

Three Huskers had top-five finishes in field events, led by Kalynn Meyer's fourth-place finish in the women's discus with a throw of 170 feet, 3 inches. She set a collegiate PR in her first outdoor competition.

Brooklyn Miller placed fourth in the women's high jump, finishing with a 5-5¼ jump. Henry Zimmerman took fifth in the men's hammer throw at 207-3.

On the track side, Hannah Godwin posted a top-10 time in school history in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing in 10:42.75 and third place for the event. That's good for ninth on the NU list. Taya Skelton (10:57.08) and Brynna McQuillen (11:16.33) were fourth and fifth, respectively.

