 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Masten leads Husker sweep of women's high jump at Sooner Invitational

  • 0

Riley Masten led a Husker sweep of the top three spots in the women's high jump Saturday at the Sooner Invitational in Norman, Oklahoma.

Masten, a sophomore, cleared 5 feet, 8¾ inches for the winning height. Madison Yerigan was second at 5-7, and Madi Scholl third at 5-5.

Masten also ran the anchor leg on Nebraska's winning 4x100-meter relay team, joining Emma Algarin, Kayla Hugg and Winsome Harris to turn in a time of 47.34 seconds.

Nebraska also went 1-2-3 in the pole vault with Jessica Gardner (with the fewest attempts), Hannah Preissler and Andrianna Jacobs all clearing 12-7½. Ashley McElmurry won the triple jump (42-2¼). Favour Wanjoku was third.

On the men's side, Tyler Drew won the 110 hurdles in :14.32, a personal record. Mayson Conner cleared 6-11¾ to win the high jump; Tyus Wilson was third.

NU's Talley sets school record in hammer throw, makes splash nationally
Rogers leads Husker track team to Sooner Invitational
Nebraska track and field logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News