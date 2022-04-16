Masten leads Husker sweep of women's high jump at Sooner Invitational

Riley Masten led a Husker sweep of the top three spots in the women's high jump Saturday at the Sooner Invitational in Norman, Oklahoma.

Masten, a sophomore, cleared 5 feet, 8¾ inches for the winning height. Madison Yerigan was second at 5-7, and Madi Scholl third at 5-5.

Masten also ran the anchor leg on Nebraska's winning 4x100-meter relay team, joining Emma Algarin, Kayla Hugg and Winsome Harris to turn in a time of 47.34 seconds.

Nebraska also went 1-2-3 in the pole vault with Jessica Gardner (with the fewest attempts), Hannah Preissler and Andrianna Jacobs all clearing 12-7½. Ashley McElmurry won the triple jump (42-2¼). Favour Wanjoku was third.

On the men's side, Tyler Drew won the 110 hurdles in :14.32, a personal record. Mayson Conner cleared 6-11¾ to win the high jump; Tyus Wilson was third.

