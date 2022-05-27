Luff, Conner give Husker men two more national qualifiers at NCAA West Regional

Nebraska natives Darius Luff and Mayson Conner qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on day three of the NCAA West Preliminary Round on Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Luff posted a time of 13.64 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles, good for the seventh-best time and a trip to Eugene, Oregon, for the second year in a row. The Lincoln High grad placed 22nd last year at the national meet. His :13.64 was his second-best time this season.

Conner, a York graduate, is headed back to nationals after clearing 7 feet, 1¾ inches on his first attempt in the high jump. Conner was the Big Ten indoor and outdoor champion this year, and the four-time All-American had a career-best third-place finish at last year's NCAA outdoors.

Max Otterdahl finished 22nd in the discus with a throw of 174-10 and Cory Berg was 23rd in the 400 hurdles in a time of :54.13 to round out NU's Friday competitors.

Luff and Conner's qualifications bring the Huskers' total to nine national qualifiers with one day remaining. The Husker women will conclude the meet tomorrow, beginning with discus at 1 p.m.

