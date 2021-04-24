Loontjer clears 18 feet on pole vault to achieve personal goal; 4 Huskers win gold in Champaign

Tyler Loontjer wanted to beat his father's mark. Done. Then, he wanted to clear 18 feet on pole vault.

Check that off the list, too.

Loontjer, a senior, cleared 18 feet, 1 inch to highlight four Nebraska event titles on the final day of the Illini Big Ten Relays on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.

The mark pushes Loontjer, a former Fillmore Central standout, into the No. 9 spot in the nation in pole vault. He is the Big Ten leader, too.

Loontjer's father, Glen, cleared 17-9 in an indoor meet in 1984, which the younger Loontjer trumped on March 26 in Bloomington, Indiana.

NU's Mayson Conner (7-2½, men's high jump), Terrol Wilson (50-1¼, men's triple jump) and Madi Scholl (5-7, women's high jump) round out the Huskers' gold-medal winners.

Other notable Husker finishers include the women's 3,200-meter relay team — Judi Jones, Elsa Forsberg, Emma Bresser and Lindsey Blehm — that claimed a second-place finish, completing the race in 19:42.47, the second-best time in program history.