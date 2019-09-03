Nebraska has quickly found its next bowling coach.
The Huskers announced the promotion of longtime assistant Paul Klempa to the position, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos announced Tuesday. Klempa takes over for Bill Straub, who stepped down last week.
“Paul Klempa has been a leader in Nebraska Bowling since before it became a varsity sport," Moos said in a statement. "He has helped lay the foundation for the country’s most successful program. Paul was integral in building the program, has proven that he has what it takes to lead the team to success, and has earned the opportunity to take our program to even greater heights in the years to come.”
Klempa bowled for the Nebraska men's club team, coached by Straub, in the 1990s, and he joined Straub's staff as an assistant in 1997 when women's bowling became a varsity sport. Together, Klempa and Straub led the Huskers to seven national championships, including five NCAA championships.
"My family and I are truly blessed and humbled to have been granted the opportunity to lead Nebraska bowling,” Klempa said in a statement. “I am determined to do my level best to continue the success that Husker bowling has achieved under the leadership of the legend, Bill Straub. I am ready to begin a new chapter of Nebraska Bowling.”
Since Nebraska’s inaugural varsity season in 1997-98, Klempa has helped Husker bowlers capture 57 NTCA All-America awards, including nine NTCA Collegiate Bowlers of the Year. A total of 14 bowlers also have been selected to compete for their respective national teams under Klempa’s guidance.
A native of Johnstown, New York, Klempa served as Nebraska's interim head coach during most of the 2013-14 season while Straub recovered from a medical issue.