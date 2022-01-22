Lincoln High grad Darius Luff shines for Huskers despite not feeling 100 percent

Darius Luff did not feel good coming into Saturday’s Mark Colligan Invite. The sophomore said his legs and body felt the worst they’ve had all season.

Even so, it didn’t matter at all.

The Lincoln High graduate shined in the Devaney Sports Center, setting a new personal record of 7.81 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles preliminaries. But that was just the appetizer.

Later in the afternoon, Luff blew out everyone in the finals, setting another personal best of 7.70 seconds. That mark tied him for the fourth-best time in school history, first in the Big Ten and third overall in the country.

“Well, when I first looked up and crossed it was 7.69,” said Luff after finishing the finals. “And that just completely blew my mind. I mean, I thought it felt fast but nowhere near 7.70. I thought I needed at least a couple more weeks to get to that point, but it felt amazing.”

Not only is this a confidence booster for Luff, but also the result of a full year of training leading into the indoor season. With the addition of new assistant coach Brenton Emanual in July, he was able to get a lot more attention to improving as a hurdler.