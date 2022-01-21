 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Led by Husker sweep in 200-meter dash, NU claims five event titles at Prairie Wolf Classic
Led by Husker sweep in 200-meter dash, NU claims five event titles at Prairie Wolf Classic

  • Updated
Cory Berg led a 1-2 Husker finish in the 200-meter dash as one of five Nebraska event winners in Friday's Prairie Wolf Classic at the Devaney Sports Center.

Berg (22.20 seconds) and Karlie Moore (:25.52) made a Husker sweep in the 200, while Elliot Purdy (49 feet, 7 inches) and Nya Diew (43-11¾) did the same in the shot put.

Vincent Ohlman posted :08.27 in the 60 hurdles as the last Husker winner.

Micaylon Moore finished second in the 60 sprint at :07.02. 

Three Huskers finished inside the top six of the women's mile. Cami Merickel finished third (5:20.95), Maddie Portwine fifth (5:25.39) and Elizabeth Robertson sixth (5:25.51).

Nebraska Wesleyan finished with six event winners. Gabby Thomas led with wins in the 1,000 (3:08.47) and mile (5:15.64). 

The Huskers return to action on Saturday in the Mark Colligan Invitational at Devaney.

Nebraska track and field logo 2014
