Led by Alexander Talley, NU's jumpers, throwers get Frank Sevigne Invite started on right foot

The Nebraska track and field team dominated field events at the Frank Sevigne Invitational on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Alexander Talley gave the Husker men a win in the weight throw with a toss of 72 feet, 11¾ inches, which beat out the competition by more than a foot. Henry Zimmerman also climbed the Nebraska history charts to fourth all-time with a third-place finish in the weight throw with a throw of 69-9½.

Micaylon Moore, a Nebraska sophomore, took second in the men's long jump at 24-3¾.

On the women's side, Darby Thomas led the way for Nebraska. Thomas won the long jump with a leap of 19-10¼, while Jessica Gardner finished second in the pole vault with a 14-4 mark.

Taylor Latimer added a third-place finish in the weight throw with a toss of 65-7.

The Sevigne Invitational action continues at 11 a.m. Saturday.

