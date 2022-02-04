 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
HUSKER TRACK

Led by Alexander Talley, NU's jumpers, throwers get Frank Sevigne Invite started on right foot

  • Updated
  • 0

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a surprisingly busy National Signing Day No. 2, discuss Scott Frost's latest updates and ponder if NU hoops can break into the win column.

The Nebraska track and field team dominated field events at the Frank Sevigne Invitational on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Alexander Talley gave the Husker men a win in the weight throw with a toss of 72 feet, 11¾ inches, which beat out the competition by more than a foot. Henry Zimmerman also climbed the Nebraska history charts to fourth all-time with a third-place finish in the weight throw with a throw of 69-9½.

Micaylon Moore, a Nebraska sophomore, took second in the men's long jump at 24-3¾.

On the women's side, Darby Thomas led the way for Nebraska. Thomas won the long jump with a leap of 19-10¼, while Jessica Gardner finished second in the pole vault with a 14-4 mark. 

Taylor Latimer added a third-place finish in the weight throw with a toss of 65-7.

The Sevigne Invitational action continues at 11 a.m. Saturday.  

Nebraska track and field logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News