Latimer sets school record in weight throw in her first meet as a Husker

Taylor Latimer left quite a first impression in her first meet as a member of the Husker track team.

The junior set a school indoor record in the weight throw on the first day of the Graduate Classic on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Latimer, a Kansas State transfer, placed second in the event with a school-best throw of 68 feet, 0½ inches. It's the best mark in the Big Ten and ranks second nationally in the early stages of the indoor season.

Only Maddy Nilles, who was competing unattached, had a better throw (74-6½) Friday than Latimer. Nilles finished in third place in the shot put for North Dakota State at last year's NCAA outdoor championships.

The Husker men won three field events.

Alexander Talley, a North Dakota State transfer, led the way in the weight throw with a toss of 70-6¼ to highlight a 1-2-3 Husker finish. Maxwell Otterdahl, another NDSU transfer, was second and sophomore Zach Morrison was third.

Junior Michael Hoffer cleared 7-0¼ to claim first place in the high jump and added a second-place finish in the long jump behind teammate Clayton Keys (24-9¼), who was making his Husker debut. NU grabbed the top spots in the long jump.