Lambrechts, four other Huskers qualify for NCAA indoor nationals

Burger Lambrechts highlights five Husker qualifiers for the NCAA indoor track and field championships, which will take place March 11-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Papay Glaywulu (triple jump), Lishanna Ilves (long jump), George Kusche (mile) and Kevin Shubert (shot put) also qualified for the meet. The top 16 individuals in each event qualify for nationals.

Lambrechts is Nebraska's top qualifier. He ranks fifth nationally in the shot put after winning a Big Ten championship with a person-best throw of 67 feet, 4 3/4 inches. That throw ranks second in school history.

He'll be one of Husker two shot putters at nationals. Shubert, a Millard North graduate, also qualified with a personal-best throw of 63-2 3/4 at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational in January. He placed fourth at Big Tens.

Glaywulu also was a Big Ten champion and ranks eighth nationally in the triple jump at 53-6 1/4.

Kusche is ranked ninth in the country in the mile after running in 3 minutes, 57.74 seconds at the B1G Indoor Invitational in February.

Ilves, a true freshman, qualified in the women's long jump after winning a Big Ten crown. Her leap of 20-9 1/4 at the meet placed her 16th in the country.

Lambrechts and Kusche were NCAA indoor qualifiers last year, but didn't get a chance to compete after nationals were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Glaywulu competed at the 2018 indoor championships as a freshman at Oklahoma.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0