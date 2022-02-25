Lambrechts defends shot put title as Husker men lead at Big Ten Indoors; Thomas wins women's long jump

Burger Lambrechts successfully defended his shot put title Friday at the Big Ten Indoor Championships in Geneva, Ohio, helping the No. 19 Husker men end the first day of the meet in first place.

On the women's side, Big Ten leader Darby Thomas won the long jump for her first Big Ten title.

Lambrechts, who came into the meet leading the Big Ten this season, had his best toss of 66 feet, 3 inches on his final throw, but four of his other throws also would have been good enough to win. Teammate Alexander Talley finished second (64-1¼). Kevin Shubert took sixth.

Michael Hoffer (24-6½) took fourth in the long jump, with Clayton Keys finishing seventh. Garrison Hughes (16-8¾) took sixth in the pole vault. Darius Luff had the fastest qualifying time in the men's 60-meter hurdles (:7.69).

The Huskers lead with 33.5 points, with Wisconsin (30) in second.

Thomas went 20-11¾ on her first attempt to win by more than 3 inches. The Husker women long jumpers, who rank No. 1 in the nation, put four others in the top eight: 2021 Big Ten champ Lishanna Ilves (fourth), LaQwasia Stepney (tied for fifth), Ashley McElmurry (seventh) and Ieva Turke (eighth).

Axelina Johansson finished third in shot put (56-8).

The No. 17 Husker women are in third place with 27.5 points, behind Penn State (34) and Michigan (33).

The event continues Saturday.

