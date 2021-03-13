Kusche tacks on more all-America honors to résumé at NCAA indoor track championships

Add another all-American honor to George Kusche's résumé.

The Nebraska junior finished 10th in the mile on the final day of the NCAA track and field indoor championships Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to earn second-team All-America honors.

Kusche ran in 4 minutes, 3.23 seconds, to cap his best finish at the event and earn his fourth all-American honors of his collegiate career.

The South Africa native was coming off a school-record time on a standard 200-meter track in Friday's preliminary at 3:58.24.

In the team race, the Oregon men took first with 79 points. Nebraska (4 points) took 42nd. Arkansas took home the women's team title with 68 points.

Kusche will have little time to rest. He will compete in the 10K at the NCAA cross country championships Monday in Stillwater, Oklahoma, at 12:40 p.m. Erika Freyhof will compete for the Husker women in the 6K at 11:50 a.m. The meet will air on ESPNU.

