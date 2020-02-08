Kusche backs up the talk, sets program record by wide margin; Wetovick remains undefeated

When George Kusche toed the track surface at the Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, he wasn't competing against the 14 runners lining up beside him.
He was racing against himself. Well, and David Adams, a York native and former Husker from 2008-2012.
For the second season in a row, Kusche upped the ante for the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, a 38-team meet that traditionally serves as the most robust of the program's home indoor schedule.
The South African this week declared his intentions to break the school record in the 3,000-meter race, set by Adams during his senior season.
This kind of showmanship, to borrow a word from Nebraska coach Gary Pepin, is nothing new for Kusche, a comfortably confident sophomore who made similar proclamations about the mile run before the same event last season.
He broke the record then, and he did it again Saturday — with plenty of room to spare.
Kusche finished in 7 minutes, 50.93 seconds, beating Adams' 7:58.62 mark by a wide margin. As fans realized the inevitability of Kusche's triumph, a collective cheer from an announced crowd of 2,289 helped usher the sophomore down the final stretch.
"It's amazing. I love how the crowd reacts to every move you make," Kusche said. "If you go faster, they yell, and that's a privilege."
Kusche's dominance in the race was difficult to gauge, as the longevity of the 15-lap race separates packs of runners, many of which are not competing on the same lap. Kusche could be seen running a step behind Wesley Banguria of Colby (Kansas) Community College in the final stages of the race before staking his lead in lap 14.
Kusche said he was "thankful" for Banguria's performance, which allowed the speed of the race to play to his advantage.
"If people didn't push the pace, it would have been a slower race," Kusche said. "In a long-distance race, going out on your own is a risky move."
Despite the bold predictions and added attention leading up to this meet the past two seasons, Kusche said he still felt a wave of anxiety before the race.
"I'm a human being."
So he says.
Around the track
Husker freshman Brent Wetovick is seeing gold in his first collegiate season, collecting his seventh first-place finish in as many chances Saturday afternoon.
Wetovick completed the 600-meter run in 1:18.18, crushing the field and notching the eighth-best time in school history. Wetovick, a Fullerton native, is undefeated this season. He has two wins in the 600, 800 and 4X400 relay, and one in the distance medley relay.
The women's side also found success in the 600, as Jessi Smith finished second with a time of 1:33.22 and teammate Michaela Peskova finished right behind her (1:33.40).
Nebraska's Madison Yerigan leaped to the top of the women's high jump leaderboard, earning a first-place finish by clearing 5 feet, 8½ inches.
Ieva Turke won two titles over the course of the weekend, the second of which came in the triple jump Saturday. Turke recorded her best mark of the season (42-2¾). She also won the long jump Friday.
Burger Lambrechts Jr. continued his hot start to the indoor season with top honors in the men's shot put with a throw of 63-2¾. Lambrechts, the junior from South Africa also won shot put titles at the Mark Colligan Invitational and the Adidas Classic.
Luke Siedhoff turned in his best time of the season in the 60-meter hurdles (:07.84) to earn a fourth-place finish in a race that featured some of the nation's best talent, including Iowa's Jaylan McConico, whose time of :07.67 is one of the top five marks in the country this season.