Kusche backs up the talk, sets program record by wide margin; Wetovick remains undefeated

Kusche's dominance in the race was difficult to gauge, as the longevity of the 15-lap race separates packs of runners, many of which are not competing on the same lap. Kusche could be seen running a step behind Wesley Banguria of Colby (Kansas) Community College in the final stages of the race before staking his lead in lap 14.

Kusche said he was "thankful" for Banguria's performance, which allowed the speed of the race to play to his advantage.

"If people didn't push the pace, it would have been a slower race," Kusche said. "In a long-distance race, going out on your own is a risky move."

Despite the bold predictions and added attention leading up to this meet the past two seasons, Kusche said he still felt a wave of anxiety before the race.

"I'm a human being."

So he says.

Around the track

Husker freshman Brent Wetovick is seeing gold in his first collegiate season, collecting his seventh first-place finish in as many chances Saturday afternoon.