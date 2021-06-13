Knapton finishes fifth in platform diving at U.S. Olympic trials

Nebraska diver Abigail Knapton finished fifth in the women's platform diving competition Sunday at the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials in Indianapolis.

The Big Ten champion in the event scored 930.30 over four rounds. She was the only diver at the trials to advance to the 12-person finals of both the platform and 3-meter springboard events.

Delaney Schnell won Sunday's competition with 1,021.91 points to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic team. Katrina Young scored 984.70 to finish in second and join her on the squad.

