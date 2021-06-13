 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Knapton finishes fifth in platform diving at U.S. Olympic trials
0 Comments
topical

Knapton finishes fifth in platform diving at U.S. Olympic trials

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NU Husker swimming and diving logo

Nebraska diver Abigail Knapton finished fifth in the women's platform diving competition Sunday at the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials in Indianapolis.

The Big Ten champion in the event scored 930.30 over four rounds. She was the only diver at the trials to advance to the 12-person finals of both the platform and 3-meter springboard events.

Delaney Schnell won Sunday's competition with 1,021.91 points to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic team. Katrina Young scored 984.70 to finish in second and join her on the squad.

+1 
Abigail Knapton, Husker diver

Knapton

 Rob Schlotterbeck
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic makes history with 19th Grand Slam title in epic French Open final

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News