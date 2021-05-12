Knapton and Hymanson earn top awards at Nebraska's Night at the Lied event

Senior diving Abigail Knapton and senior men's gymnast Evan Hymanson were named Nebraska's 2021 female and male athletes of the year during Tuesday's A Night at the Lied virtual event.

Hymanson is the seventh Husker gymnast to receive the men's top honor, and the third in the past four seasons. He was a captain on Nebraska's fourth-place team at NCAAs.

The Marlboro, New Jersey, native won two event titles this past season and competed in three events at the NCAA finals. He also is a four-time academic All-Big Ten selection and a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

Knapton earned the rare distinction of sweeping both the female student-athlete of the top female athlete awards. The only other female Husker to accomplish that feat was Mikaela Foecke in 2019.