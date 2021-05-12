Knapton and Hymanson earn top awards at Nebraska's Night at the Lied event

Senior diving Abigail Knapton and senior men's gymnast Evan Hymanson were named Nebraska's 2021 female and male athletes of the year during Tuesday's A Night at the Lied virtual event.
Hymanson is the seventh Husker gymnast to receive the men's top honor, and the third in the past four seasons. He was a captain on Nebraska's fourth-place team at NCAAs.
The Marlboro, New Jersey, native won two event titles this past season and competed in three events at the NCAA finals. He also is a four-time academic All-Big Ten selection and a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.
Knapton earned the rare distinction of sweeping both the female student-athlete of the top female athlete awards. The only other female Husker to accomplish that feat was Mikaela Foecke in 2019.
Knapton finished her career as one of the more decorated divers in program history. The Omaha Marian graduate earned first-team All-America honors on both platform and 3-meter events at NCAAs, becoming the first diver in school history to earn multiple first-team certificates in the same season.
In the classroom, Knapton is a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and a nine-time member of the NU Scholar-Athlete honor roll.
Track and field competitor Burger Lambrechts was named Nebraska's top male athlete. He placed fifth in shot put at the NCAA indoor championships and first at Big Tens, and is among the Big Ten outdoor leaders.
Taylor Christopulos (men's gymnastics) and Crystal Elliott (bowling) were named Nebraska's top first-year performers.
Christopulos was an All-American on vault and named Big Ten freshman of the year. Elliott was a key member on the Huskers' national championship team.
The men's cross country (3.539) and women's rifle (3.744) teams earned the Herman team GPA awards.
Other awards:
Outstanding scholar awards: Grace Brown (Soccer), Hayley Densberger (Volleyball), Erika Freyhof (Women’s cross country/track), Andy Jacobs (Women’s track), Abigail Knapton (Swimming/diving), Isabelle Murray (Swimming), Tucker Sjomeling (Wrestling), Hannah Thiele (Women’s golf).
Heart & Soul awards: Emily Cheramie (Rifle), Kaitlynn Johnson (Women’s cross country), Kate Smith (Women’s golf), Emma Worley (Women’s tennis).
Sam Foltz 27 Hero Leadership awards: Noor Ahmed (Women’s golf), Kinga Aletto (Rifle), Grace Brown (Soccer), Patrick Cacciatore (Men’s tennis), Sam Haiby (Women’s basketball), Austin Jablonski (Football), Chelsey Jones (Women’s track and field), Judi Jones (Women’s track and field), Michael Knowles (Men’s track and field), Dylan LeClair (Men’s gymnastics), Madison Lueger (Women’s track and field), Taylor Kissinger (Women's basketball), Ellie Kuckelman (Women's tennis), Lane McCallum (Football), Micaylon Moore (Men’s track and field), Jessica Pentlarge (Swimming and diving), Sam Phillips (Men’s gymnastics), Ethan Piper (Football), Margaret Pollard (Women’s cross country), Rachel Powers (Swimming and diving), Theresa Pujado (Soccer), Cassidy Ray (Bowling), Kynsee Roby (Women’s gymnastics), Megan Verceles Carr (Women’s gymnastics), Courtney Wallace (Softball), Megan Whittaker (Women’s golf), Riley Zuhn (Volleyball).