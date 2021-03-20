Knapton 8th in platform at NCAA swimming for another all-American honor; Coffey sets Husker record

Swimmer Audrey Coffey set a Nebraska record and diver Abigail Knapton added to her accolades Saturday during the final day of competition at the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

In platform, Knapton finished eighth with 276.70 points to become the first Husker to earn first-team all-American status in the same event four times. The fifth-year senior from Omaha also earned first-team status on the 3-meter board Friday.

"Abi earned All-America status all four years on the platform, and adding the 3-meter dive to that list … makes her the most accomplished Husker diver of all time," Nebraska head coach Pablo Morales said. "I could not be prouder of Abi or diving coach Natasha Chikina's work in developing her into one of the best divers in the nation and an all-time Husker great."

Coffey finished the 1,650-yard freestyle in 16 minutes, 14.19 seconds to break the record set by Lauren Bailey in 2007 (16:14.36). Coffey's time was good for 19th place.

Autumn Haebig failed to qualify in the 100 freestyle after earning honorable mention all-American status in both the 200 and 500 free.

Virginia won the championship with 491 points. Nebraska was 26th with 33 points, its best finish at nationals since 2001 (23rd with 38 points).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0