Klempa builds on tradition as Nebraska bowling coach

"She's got a history here," Klempa said. "It helps that she is the most decorated player that we have ever had. It helps that she is still a world-class bowling athlete who is on the professional tour currently. (Pluhowsky) has kept up with bowling and its changes. Because she knows our system of what Coach Straub and I have done all those years, it's helped her transition right on in. … That's helped a lot."

The Huskers have gone 60-21 in match play in 2019-20, and Klempa thinks Nebraska has a chance to claim its sixth national title.

Nebraska is fresh off a sixth-place finish at the Mid-Winter Classic in Jonesboro, Arkansas, but that finish does not tell the whole story.

"The sixth-place finish sounds like they didn't finish as high as they wanted, which is true," Klempa said. "But the place finish has no bearing on the postseason. We won our first three events of the year, and in two of those three we had a worse record than we did when we finished sixth.