Klempa builds on tradition as Nebraska bowling coach

When Paul Klempa knew he was going to replace legendary Nebraska bowling coach Bill Straub as the Huskers' leader, the 22-year NU assistant didn't know what to think.
There was paperwork and responsibilities Klempa never had had to bother with. Then there was also the task of replacing his predecessor, who led the Huskers to five NCAA titles. But it was the familiarity with the program and some subtle advice from Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos — "Don't be afraid to put your own spin on it" — that have helped ease the first-year head coach into his lane, Klempa said.
"In anticipation of getting this position, I had spent time over the last few seasons trying to indoctrinate myself on stuff I don't normally do," Klempa said. "We had a secretary who was Bill's wife, Kim Straub, and she knew I needed to learn some things. I have a secretary now, Ellen Shutts, who is really great. She's very helpful and (assistant coach) Shannon Pluhowsky has been very helpful trying to share the load on some of that.
"I have to feel my way through it and make some fun calls and say, 'Am I doing this right?' So far I haven't been yelled at very often, so I think I'm doing OK."
Pluhowsky has made the transition easy, Klempa said.
The former Husker, a three-time national collegiate bowler of the year, joins Klempa as a first-year assistant coach. Klempa made the call early, announcing Pluhowsky as an assistant coach just two days after being named head coach in September.
"She's got a history here," Klempa said. "It helps that she is the most decorated player that we have ever had. It helps that she is still a world-class bowling athlete who is on the professional tour currently. (Pluhowsky) has kept up with bowling and its changes. Because she knows our system of what Coach Straub and I have done all those years, it's helped her transition right on in. … That's helped a lot."
The Huskers have gone 60-21 in match play in 2019-20, and Klempa thinks Nebraska has a chance to claim its sixth national title.
Nebraska is fresh off a sixth-place finish at the Mid-Winter Classic in Jonesboro, Arkansas, but that finish does not tell the whole story.
"The sixth-place finish sounds like they didn't finish as high as they wanted, which is true," Klempa said. "But the place finish has no bearing on the postseason. We won our first three events of the year, and in two of those three we had a worse record than we did when we finished sixth.
"The match play is all that matters for your postseason chances, and last week, in a really loaded field, we went 9-4. The week before that, we went 10-3 and finished third. Some people will say, 'You didn't finish as high'; true, I want to finish higher, but that's not what matters. If there are 13 matches this weekend, I want 13-0. If that means we finish eighth, I'll take it."
Nebraska hosts its lone home meet of the season Friday through Sunday at Hollywood Bowl.