Kirsten Baete finishes Husker career on high note; cracks top 30 at NCAA Regional meet

Nebraska senior Kirsten Baete charged 13 spots up the leaderboard behind a 2-under 69 in the final round of the NCAA Stanford Regional on Wednesday in Stanford, California.

Baete had two bogeys and one birdie on the front nine before going on a run after making the turn. She made birdies on the 12th, 13th and 16th to finish in a tie for 30th. She entered play Wednesday tied for 43rd.