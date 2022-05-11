Kirsten Baete finishes Husker career on high note; cracks top 30 at NCAA Regional meet

Nebraska senior Kirsten Baete charged 13 spots up the leaderboard behind a 2-under 69 in the final round of the NCAA Stanford Regional on Wednesday in Stanford, California.
Baete had two bogeys and one birdie on the front nine before going on a run after making the turn. She made birdies on the 12th, 13th and 16th to finish in a tie for 30th. She entered play Wednesday tied for 43rd.
Baete, a Beatrice native, concluded her Husker career Wednesday. After redshirting in 2017, she played four seasons at Nebraska, qualifying for the NCAA Regionals the past two years.
Southern California's Amari Avery won the meet, helping pace the Trojans' first-place team finish.