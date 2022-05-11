 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kirsten Baete finishes Husker career on high note; cracks top 30 at NCAA Regional meet

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska senior Kirsten Baete charged 13 spots up the leaderboard behind a 2-under 69 in the final round of the NCAA Stanford Regional on Wednesday in Stanford, California.

Baete had two bogeys and one birdie on the front nine before going on a run after making the turn. She made birdies on the 12th, 13th and 16th to finish in a tie for 30th. She entered play Wednesday tied for 43rd.

Baete, a Beatrice native, concluded her Husker career Wednesday. After redshirting in 2017, she played four seasons at Nebraska, qualifying for the NCAA Regionals the past two years.

Southern California's Amari Avery won the meet, helping pace the Trojans' first-place team finish.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News