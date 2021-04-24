'Just doing our job': Former Husker and current PWBA bowler McCarthy finds new perspective as nurse during pandemic

“I'll be honest, in 2020 I didn't practice too much at all,” McCarthy said. “I think I maybe traveled to two events total and then it seemed like on my downtime where I would normally go practice here and there, it was almost as if I didn't want to.

“Work was so busy and I was picking up shifts because I had no reason not to with no tournaments to prepare for. I did sign with a different company, Motiv, in the fall of 2020, so that gave me a new sense of excitement.”

Though an established bowler on the PWBA scene, McCarthy found a new perspective from the pandemic. The Elkhorn native won the 2018 Louisville Open in Kentucky and took home third-place finishes in the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Women's Open. McCarthy also was a member of Nebraska's 2009 NCAA championship team, along with an intercollegiate team runner-up and most valuable player award in 2012 with Midland.

“It just kind of taught me not to take things for granted, because bowling was just kind of gone,” McCarthy said. “It was taken without any warning, so to speak. Just finding the proper balance between the two has kind of made me the person I am today.”

And though McCarthy seems like a superhero in the eyes of her peers in both the bowling alley and on the nursing floor, she portrays herself in a different light.