Jumpers lead the way for Huskers, who win five total titles at Ward Haylett Invite

The Nebraska track and field team won five individual event titles at the Ward Haylett Invitational on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.

The Huskers had three winners in jumping events. Madison Yerigan won the women's high jump, clearing 5 feet, 9¼ inches. Ieva Turke won the long jump (19-9¾).

On the men's side, Passmore Mudundulu won the long jump title with a jump of 23-7¼.

On the track, Joseph Clifford reeled off a personal record to win the men's 400-meter hurdles in 53.84 seconds. Audrey Freyhof won the women's 3,000 steeplechase in 11:26.33.

Now the Huskers will focus on preparing for the Big Ten Outdoor Championships, which begin Friday in Minneapolis.

Currently, 13 Nebraska athletes are ranked in the top three of a Big Ten event.

