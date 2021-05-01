Johnson bowls 300 en route to PWBA Lincoln Open championship, 25th tour title

After Johnson knocked off Mason, she only had Kulick in her way. After bowling 12 consecutive strikes in the semifinal, Johnson, a three-time PWBA player of the year, continued her strong outing with four strikes in her first five frames on her way to the title.

"For whatever reason, I really wanted to get 25 (tour wins) by this year," Johnson said. "With all the great young players coming up and players out there, I'm never sure of how much time I have left.

"I was sitting at 24 for a long time. It was actually my goal. As soon as I walked in, I had a great practice and (Sunday) is my birthday. I just thought it'd be awesome to get the 25th title before my birthday. I'm just really happy and overjoyed."

Along with Mason and Pluhowsky finishing third and fourth, respectively, other former Huskers had strong performances.

Julia Bond finished in sixth place, while Liz Kuhlkin took ninth. Erin McCarthy finished 17th, Lindsay Boomershine 21st, and Elise Bolton and Valerie Bercier tied for 22nd. Jasmine Snell finished just outside the top 25 at 27th.

Pluhowsky made a major leap after finishing 41st last week at the Twin Cities Open in Eagan, Minnesota, to fourth Saturday.