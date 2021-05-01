Johnson bowls 300 en route to PWBA Lincoln Open championship, 25th tour title

A steak and a glass of wine.
United States Bowling Congress Hall of Famer Liz Johnson already knew how she was going to celebrate Saturday and she had not even completed the championship match at the PWBA Lincoln Open.
Johnson bowled a perfect game Saturday in the semifinal match of the stepladder finals at Sun Valley Lanes, knocking off a pair of ex-Husker bowlers in succession en route to the final, where she defeated top-seed Kelly Kulick 238-213 for her 25th career title.
Johnson defeated former Nebraska bowler and Husker assistant coach Shannon Pluhowsky 245-223 in the opening round, before knocking off ex-Husker bowler Gazmine Mason 300-232 in a semifinal matchup.
"The biggest surprise was they gave us a bonus for it," Johnson said. "It was a great surprise. It is actually my second time on tour (bowling a 300). The other time was 20 years ago when I threw a 300 in the finals when we were in Davie, Florida."
Mason was the only other bowler to throw a 300 at the Lincoln Open, completing her perfect game in second-round qualifying Friday.
"The game is never over until the last ball is thrown, but when I did realize Liz was about to shoot a 300 I was really hoping that last pin of the last shot fell," Mason said. "Last season here (in 2019) I bowled terrible. I didn't even make the first cut. To be here and finish third means a lot."
After Johnson knocked off Mason, she only had Kulick in her way. After bowling 12 consecutive strikes in the semifinal, Johnson, a three-time PWBA player of the year, continued her strong outing with four strikes in her first five frames on her way to the title.
"For whatever reason, I really wanted to get 25 (tour wins) by this year," Johnson said. "With all the great young players coming up and players out there, I'm never sure of how much time I have left.
"I was sitting at 24 for a long time. It was actually my goal. As soon as I walked in, I had a great practice and (Sunday) is my birthday. I just thought it'd be awesome to get the 25th title before my birthday. I'm just really happy and overjoyed."
Along with Mason and Pluhowsky finishing third and fourth, respectively, other former Huskers had strong performances.
Julia Bond finished in sixth place, while Liz Kuhlkin took ninth. Erin McCarthy finished 17th, Lindsay Boomershine 21st, and Elise Bolton and Valerie Bercier tied for 22nd. Jasmine Snell finished just outside the top 25 at 27th.
Pluhowsky made a major leap after finishing 41st last week at the Twin Cities Open in Eagan, Minnesota, to fourth Saturday.
"I didn't make the cut in Minnesota, so there was only one way, which was up," Pluhowsky said. "I just went back to the basics."