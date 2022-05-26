Johansson continues to impress as NU women advance four to NCAA Outdoors

Freshman thrower Axelina Johansson continues to impress as she is on her way to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the shot put for the first time.

Her throw of 58 feet, 7½ inches was the No. 2 throw at the West Regional Thursday in Fayetteville, Arkansas and easily earned her one of the 12 bids to nationals. Johansson placed 11th at the NCAA Indoor Championships in the shot put in March.

In total, the Nebraska women qualified four individuals for the NCAA Outdoors with their performances, giving the Huskers a combined seven qualifiers at the midway point of the four-day meet.

Sophomore Maddie Harris will compete in the javelin at Eugene for the second year in a row. The two-time Big Ten champion and school-record holder only needed one throw, as her first mark of 179-3 was the third-best throw.

Joining Harris in the javelin at nationals for the second year in a row will be Mirta Kulisic, who threw 168-3 to qualify with the ninth-best throw. Her qualifying mark also came on her first attempt.

LaQwasia Stepney rounded out the NU qualifiers, advancing to Eugene for the first time in her Husker career. Her long jump mark of 20-5¼ on her first attempt held up as the 11th-best jump and earned her a bid to nationals in two weeks.

The Husker men are back in action at the West Regional on Friday with seven athletes set to compete, beginning with Maxwell Otterdahl in the discus at 1 p.m.

