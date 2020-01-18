Jamaican sprinter showing off speed for Nebraska track team

While growing up in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Matthew Brown played soccer, like a lot of youths do.
But Brown showed a talent that was better suited for running track than soccer.
“I actually started playing soccer in Jamaica and my coach saw me running the futbol down, and just said I needed to try out for track, and that was it,” Brown said.
Now Brown is showing off that speed on the Nebraska track team. And during the first indoor meet of the year — and the first for Brown as a Husker — he won his very first event, the 60-meter dash, during the second day of the Graduate Classic at the Devaney Sports Center. His winning time was 6.75 seconds.
“It feels very good,” Brown said. “I wanted to go faster, but my coach told me it was a (hard training week), so I shouldn’t expect too much, and just got out there and execute the race properly.”
Brown also raced in the 200 meters, but he prefers the 60-meter dash indoors and the 100 outdoors.
In fact, to Brown the 200 may as well be the mile.
“The 400-meter runners, those guys usually dominate (the 200) because they have the higher threshold,” Brown said. “But me, since I’m a 60- and 100-meter runner, I always fall short.”
Now Brown’s goal is to medal at the Big Ten indoor meet in the 60.
Brown graduated from high school in Jamaica, but later moved to Florida, where a grandma had moved. He began his college career at Chicago State, and was the 100-meter champion at the Western Athletic Conference outdoor meet.
But Brown decided to transfer to Nebraska for his sophomore season, where he felt like both the track program and academics were better. He’s studying biology at UNL.
At Chicago State the team had to drive about 40 minutes twice a week to practice for indoor track.
“The facilities just weren’t there,” Brown said. “The facilities are way better here, and then just getting a degree from Nebraska is also better than Chicago State. It didn’t have anything to do with the coaches, or anything like that. They’re good people. It was just a better opportunity to me.”
Brown also felt comfortable at Nebraska because there are four other athletes from Jamaica on the team.
Nebraska won 12 events on the second day of the meet, and finished with 20 event titles.
Isaiah Hutchinson won the 200 meters in :21.59, while fellow Huskers Mason Hericks (:21.70) and Alex Nelson (:21.83) were second and third, respectively.
The men's distance medley relay team of Jordan De Spong, Michael Knowles, Brent Wetovick and George Kusche won with a time of 9:52.9.
On the women’s side, senior Kristina Insingo led a 1-2-3 finish for the Huskers in the shot put with a winning toss and personal record of 52 feet, 4 inches. Her mark moved her to No. 9 in Nebraska indoor history.
Nebraska's distance medley relay squad of Judi Jones, Jessi Smith, Mia Morck and Elsa Forsberg won their race in 11:40.5, which was just 1 second shy of a top-10 mark all-time at Nebraska.
