It's launch season for Darby Thomas and NU's women long jumpers, who rank No. 1 in the nation

Holding true to its name, last week's Nebraska Tune-Up track meet was the final tuneup for the Husker track and field teams ahead of Big Tens.

For Darby Thomas, it was more like a springboard.

The sophomore, feeling good about her season progression and aiming for 21 feet in the long jump, launched herself to a jump of 21-5½ — the best mark at Nebraska since 1997 and the third-best mark in school history.

It also moved Thomas to No. 7 nationally and No. 1 in the Big Ten ahead of Friday's and Saturday's conference indoor championships in Geneva, Ohio.

It was an incredible feeling, Thomas said, but one she felt was building. A week earlier she won with a leap of 20-9 at the Arkansas meet.

"I knew I was bound to hit 21 this weekend, especially with the process I was having last week," the Council Bluffs, Iowa, native said. "Everything was just so great, so I knew that I was going to hit 21, or I really expected to … but 21-5 kind of blew it out of the water for me."

After a jump like that, confidence is up for Thomas. She also knows that she'll have a target on her back at Big Tens, and some of those taking aim are several of her teammates who form the nation's No. 1 long jump unit.

Impressively, Nebraska has seven long jumpers ranked in the top nine of the Big Ten.

Freshman Mikaelle Assani (season-best 20-1¼) is second, freshman Lishanna Ilves (20-7¾) is third and sophomore LaQwasia Stepney (20-3¾) is fifth.

NU has two others ranked in the top 10 of the Big Ten, however, because teams can only enter five athletes per event, not all of them will be competing.

Still, the Husker women have a chance to score a lot of points — the women have eight athletes ranked in the top five of their respective field events — especially in long jump.

The competition among the jumpers has made Thomas better. Even the offseason testing sessions can get competitive.

"Doing that and going against my teammates and having that energy of wanting to beat each other, but be supportive at the same time, just pushes all of us," Thomas said. "It makes us a compete a lot better."

Speed has given Thomas an edge. She was a standout sprinter at Abraham Lincoln High School in Iowa and she even ran sprints and hurdles during her first two seasons with Nebraska.

"Obviously when you sprint on a track versus when you sprint when you're doing long jump, it's a lot different with technique and everything," Thomas said. "But being able to translate that quickness and that track speed to the long jump helps a lot with getting farther distances.

"Being able to train with the sprinters will be a big asset for that."

Thomas, who also competes in the triple jump, likes to run fast, but her passion is jumping. It's what helped her land a chance to compete at NU.

She placed third at the Big Ten indoor meet two years ago and fourth last year. She also was third in the Big Ten outdoor meet.

Now she's hoping for jump in the standings this weekend.

"I'm feeling really, really confident but a little bit nervous because I have a lot of weight on my shoulders that I placed myself," Thomas said. "(I) just to want compete as I know I can and to hopefully get first."

The Husker women and men head into the Big Ten meet ranked 17th and 19th, respectively.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

