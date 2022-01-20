Injuries in the rear view, Nebraska high jumper Jenna Rogers hitting her stride in 2022 season

“I did not expect (Nebraska) to be like this,” she said. “(High jump coach) Dusty Jones is 100% the best coach in the nation. There are a ton of great athletes out here you wouldn’t expect. It’s so great to be out here.”

Rogers was also one of the top volleyball players in New Jersey. She was second in the state in kills as a senior and was fielding calls to play volleyball in college, too.

But track and field was always her priority. It’s the individualism that she enjoys the most.

“Everything is on me,” she said. “All the pressure is on me, which is a lot. But also, if I do well, it is all me and I can give myself credit for that either way.”

Despite sitting out almost all last year, Rogers still has high expectations for herself for this season — and beyond. The first step is a conference championship, and the school record of 6-3 is in her mind, too.

“I’m superconfident this year in my abilities,” she said. “I really think that things will happen. … I have a long time here still but there are some goals that I have for myself that I hope to achieve.”