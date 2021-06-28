Incoming Husker freshman will be swimming at the Tokyo Olympics

An incoming Husker swimmer will be competing for Costa Rica in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
Freshman-to-be Beatriz Padron will represent her home country as the lone female swimmer, and will compete in the 200-meter freestyle. Her personal-best time in the event is 2 minutes, 6 seconds.
Padron signed with the Huskers in the fall and will arrive in Lincoln following the Olympics. She was ranked the No. 46 international recruit and 153rd overall by CollegeSwimming.com.
The Olympics will take place July 23-Aug. 8.
The centerpiece: The stories that have highlighted the Journal Star's sports sections in June
The big headline. The big photo. The centerpiece. We've collected the stories that have stood out the most this month.
'This team is built for that': Husker baseball gets No. 2 regional seed, potential matchup with powerful Arkansas
The Huskers were selected for the Fayetteville, Arkansas, regional where they could see top-ranked Arkansas and former Nebraska coach Dave Van Horn.
Steven M. Sipple: Bolt's trust in assistants allows him to be the 'big-picture' coach he desires to be
Nebraska had the Big Ten title locked up with three games to play, and Will Bolt was named the league's coach of the year. Don’t overlook the work of his assistants in that regard.
Steven M. Sipple: Infielder or pitcher in pros? Schwellenbach takes unique skill set to larger stage
ESPN analyst Kyle Peterson says major league scouts to whom he's talked are split on whether NU's Spencer Schwellenbach will pitch or play infield.
The Van Horn/Bolt connection is one of the weekend's biggest storylines, with no guarantees Nebraska and No. 1 national seed Arkansas play each other.
Next up, Arkansas: "These are the moments you live for, being able to play the best."
Much like his fastball, Drew Christo knows only one speed. The Super-State captain will soon see where it takes him
Drew Christo has 15 to 20 pro scouts showing up for games. He's likely to be drafted next month. Then it's decision time: college, or pro ball?
Scoring eight runs in the fourth inning and six more in the fifth, the Cornhuskers blasted NJIT 18-4 in a Sunday afternoon elimination game.
Husker pitchers threw 11 straight balls in a disastrous eighth inning, and the Razorbacks scored four times to pull away.
After overcoming personal tragedy and injury setbacks, Mikey Hoffer finds his peak with Husker track program
Nebraska's Mikey Hoffer overcame obstacles of all sorts in qualifying in two events for the NCAAs.
Nebraska AD Bill Moos believes it's harder to be the hunted than the hunter, which is why he should help Will Bolt as much as he can.
Once with Olympic dreams in a different sport, NU's Knapton is making a splash at this week's US diving trials
Abigail Knapton now has two chances to make the U.S. Olympic team. It's what she grew up striving for — just in a different sport.
Girls co-coach of year: Following lead of his Pius X mentors, Ryan Psota leaving his own imprint with Bolts
Ryan Psota says, "We've had some really good long-term successful coaches here that I can take away a lot of knowledge from." He's not kidding.
The beauty was in the imperfections. Those who played at Buck say it fit the Huskers: "Hard-working, blue-collar, straight to the point-type people."
Olympic Swim Trials scene: Five years — not four — in making, Omaha and USA Swimming haven't forgotten how to put on a show
"It was spectacular": Omaha had to wait an extra year, but the city and USA Swimming didn't forget how to put on a great show.
Nebraska has its 2022 quarterback after securing a verbal commitment from three-star San Antonio native Richard Torres.
Olympic Swim Trials scene: 'A dream come true,' Lincoln's Caroline Theil gets chance to swim in prime time
Representing Texas A&M and her home state of Nebraska, the Lincoln Pius X graduate reached a national television audience with a top-16 finish.
Katie Ledecky is expected to win every time she dives into the pool. But what if she doesn't? That's what captivated the crowd Wednesday.
In a relaxed 'Blitz' appearance, Frost talks offseason, recruiting numbers and plays trivia with Husker fans
Sights and sounds, news and notes from Scott Frost's Big Red Blitz appearance in North Platte.
With the likes of Ryan Lochte and Michael Phelps no longer being the clear-cut top male swimmer, Dressel seems ready to take over that role.
"You're never going to get another one like her. "No way. You might have one girl in one sport that just really excels. She excels in all three."
SAN DIEGO — Jon Rahm's road to becoming a U.S. Open champion might have started with a pair of bogeys.
A 15-strikeout performance by Vanderbilt wasn't enough to beat North Carolina State.
What's it like to umpire the CWS? Making his eighth appearance, Lincoln native Henrichs still has 'that fire in the belly'
Henrichs is no rookie to the CWS' umpiring crew. Even still, "it does make it special" when that call arrives on the third Monday of May.
OMAHA — Momentum and confidence go a long way at the College World Series.